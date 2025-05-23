BJP using 'Operation Sindoor' for electoral gains: Dipankar

Patna, May (23) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Friday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of trying to derive electoral benefits from 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian armed forces earlier this month against Pakistan-backed terrorists following the Pahalgam attack.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhattacharya took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to the military operation at a rally in Rajasthan a day ago, and his photos appearing on railway tickets.

"Operation Sindoor was a matter related to national security. But we can see brazen attempts to use it for electoral gains. Photographs of the PM on train tickets, alongside a reference to the mission, is a clear reflection of that", the Left leader alleged.

He added, "Yesterday, the PM also tried to do politics on the issue when he said that vermilion (sindoor) flows in his veins. He is the same person who, a few years ago, said that it was business (kaarobaar) that flows in his veins".

Bhattacharya claimed that the government was avoiding convening a special session on the recent military conflict with Pakistan, as demanded by the opposition INDIA bloc, because it was wary of admitting that the stand-off had left the country "isolated" on the international level.

"India stood isolated (alag thalag pad gaya). No other country came to our support, a reason why the government resorted to sending all-party delegations to different parts of the world. Even our PM's so-called friend, US President Donald Trump, has shown no leniency. Indian immigrants continue to be humiliated and ousted from America, and we are made to suffer on account of their tariff war", said the CPI(ML) general secretary.

Speaking about the recent encounter in Chhattisgarh, which left more than 20 Maoists dead, the Left leader alleged "attempts are being made to facilitate corporate loot of the rich deposit of minerals in the tribal state".

"While the government may pretend that it is acting against only armed Maoist guerillas, the fact remains that tribal activists are also facing persecution and Gandhians like Himanshu Kumar have been driven away", claimed Bhattacharya.

He claimed that "a study conducted by tribal activist Soni Sori has revealed horrific facts which make it clear that the adivasis are being denied honour not just while alive but even in death. Many a time, family members of slain tribals have been handed over bodies eaten up by worms. If the government is serious about solving the insurgency in Chhattisgarh, it must open a channel for talks with the affected parties".

The INDIA bloc partner also said that a nationwide strike by trade unions, in protest against the new "four labour codes", which was to be observed on May 20, "has been deferred to July 09". PTI NAC MNB