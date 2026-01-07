BJP using pressure, blackmailing tactics to stop other parties from forming alliances: Ambedkar

Nagpur, Jan 7 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief and Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday accused the BJP of using coercive methods to prevent other parties from forming alliances for the upcoming civic polls in the state.

The VBA leader was addressing a press conference in Nagpur.

Ambedkar said many parties with alliances at the state level could not forge similar tie-ups for the January 15 municipal corporation elections.

“The BJP has struck selective alliances, but has used pressure and blackmail to stop others from joining hands. The BJP-RSS have begun a process to challenge the very existence of these parties,” he alleged.

For the elections to the Nagpur civic body, except for an alliance between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, other parties like the Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and VBA are contesting on their own.

Of the 151 electoral wards in Nagpur, the BJP has fielded candidates in 143 seats, leaving 8 for its partner Shiv Sena. The VBA, which is contesting solo, has given tickets to 52 candidates.

“If political parties are finished and there is no leader left to raise diverse issues, then, as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had cautioned, days are not far when ‘Grammar of Anarchy’ begins. I urge voters of Nagpur to vote for anyone, including VBA, but do not vote for BJP,” he said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Nagpur civic body, are scheduled for January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. PTI CLS NR