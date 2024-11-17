BJP using Waqf issue as 'political weapon': Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Accusing the opposition BJP of using the Waqf issue as a "political weapon", Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday warned of strict action against any attempts to disturb peace in the state.

His comments come as BJP plans to intensify its fight against the Congress government over the issue in the days ahead, as the party even constituted three teams, which will visit districts and meet those affected by Waqf notices.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too has blamed the BJP for trying to "create communal disturbance" on the issue.

"They (BJP) are using it (Waqf issue) as a political weapon. It means, there may be efforts for communal flare ups and disturbing peace. It is our allegation that they might be using their yatra (tour) for it. How things will take shape in the future, we cannot speculate now," Parameshwara told reporters here.

Asked whether the ruling Congress feared that BJP would attempt to create law and order situation and pave the way for President's rule in the state, he said, "it is not possible. The police department has been abely maintaining peace in the state. There might have been few incidents, but by and large we have been successful in maintaining peace."

A section of farmers and others in certain parts of the state have alleged that their lands were marked as Waqf properties.

With the row escalating, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed officials to revoke all notices issued to farmers, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice also be nullified.

Reacting to BJP's claims that the Lokayukta probe has proved that the 40 percent commission charge leveled against the previous BJP government by the Congress is completely "false", Parameshwara said he was not aware about the basis of such claims.

Hitting back at the BJP, the Minister said it is wrong to say that Congress came to power only because of the 40 percent commission campaign against the then BJP government, as there were also guarantee schemes among other things.

"It may be BJP's claim that Congress came to power by constantly levelling 40 per cent commission charge against the previous BJP government. The then state contractors' association President Kempanna, who is now no more, had written to the PM alleging corruption and 40 percent commission was being collected, during the BJP government. Based on it, Congress as a party, in the interest of the people, had taken up the issue," he added.

To a question on BJP challenging CM Siddaramaiah to prove his allegation that Rs 50 crore bribe was offered by the party to 50 Congress MLAs to topple the government, Parameshwara said let PM Narendra Modi also prove his allegations that the ruling Congress is collecting upto Rs 700 crore from liquor shop owners in Karnataka for Maharashtra polls.

"...let state BJP leaders ask for evidence from the PM for his allegations, so that they can fight here more strongly. We will give proof later," he added.