BJP varsity member questions inclusion of Vedan's song in syllabus

Kozhikode, Jun 12 (PTI) Criticising the decision of the University of Calicut to include Malayalam rapper Vedan’s song in the Malayalam degree syllabus of the university, a syndicate member belonging to BJP on Thursday urged the varsity vice chancellor Dr P Raveendran to rescind the decision.

In a letter to the VC, A K Anuraj, a member of the Calicut University syndicate, said the inclusion of the song of Vedan, with his troubled past involving criminal proceedings, will set a poor example for students.

Reacting to the development, Vedan told reporters that he did not ask anyone to include his song in the syllabus.

“Even if it is not included as a teaching subject, my song is available on social media platforms and the people are listening,” he said.

Asked if the criticism against him is part of a protest against his stand on social issues, Vedan said he has enough reasons to think so.

“I am telling through my songs something what people don’t normally say, and some people will have different views,” he said.

He said he will ‘continue his job’ and does not have any plans to stop it despite criticism. “I get good sleep after I relate with the people with my songs,” he said.

The university had included Vedan’s song, ‘Bhoomi Njan Vazhunna Idam’ (Earth, where I live), which is a social commentary, in its third semester Malayalam syllabus, alongside a song by Pop sensation Michael Jackson, ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ in the comparative literature module.

The syndicate member Anuraj had expressed concern over Vedan’s ongoing legal issues, including his recent arrest for cannabis possession.

In his letter, he warned that such content could influence students to emulate problematic behaviour and erode the integrity of academic institution. PTI MVG MVG ADB