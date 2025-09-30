BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra passes away at 93

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday morning, the party said.

He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the last few days.

Malhotra was the first president of the BJP in Delhi. He served as the leader of opposition in the assembly and was also projected as the party's chief ministerial face during the 2008 election, in which the Congress under Sheila Dikshit maintained its winning streak.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed grief over Malhotra's demise. The Delhi government cancelled multiple events.

"With deep sorrow, we inform that senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and the first president of Delhi BJP, Prof Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away this morning," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and dedication to public service. Since the days of Jan Sangh, he worked tirelessly to expand the Sangh's ideology in Delhi, Sachdeva said.

"His life has always been, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for all BJP workers," Sachdeva added.

Incidentally, Malhotra's demise came a day after the Delhi BJP got a permanent office at DDU Marg, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Monday.

Modi lauded Malhotra's contribution to public life and remembered him for strengthening the party in Delhi.

"Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people's issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our party in Delhi," Modi said on X.

"He is also remembered for his parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in his post.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called Malhotra the "guardian of all our karyakartas" and said that his death is "an extremely painful and irreparable loss".

"From the days of the Jan Sangh to the establishment of the BJP, his life remained a living example of nationalism, organisational skills and discipline. As the first president of Delhi BJP, he strengthened the foundation of the organisation and guided countless workers on the path of service and dedication. His demise has left a deep void not only in the BJP family but also in social life at large," she said in an X post in Hindi.

A five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi, Malhotra had defeated Congress candidate Manmohan Singh from South Delhi in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls. Singh went on to become prime minister in 2004.

Delhi government has cancelled several of its scheduled events following the demise.

"Due to the demise of senior BJP leader and our guide, Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji, the proposed DJB function at Keshopur STP, which was to be done by Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji today, has been postponed. The new date for the programme will be announced shortly. We all together pay our heartfelt tribute to the departed soul, " Delhi minister Parvesh Singh Verma said on X. PTI SLB VIT RUK RUK