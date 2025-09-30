BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra passes away at 94

New Delhi: BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at his residence here on Tuesday morning, Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Malhotra , 94, was the first president of the Delhi unit of the BJP, said the party condoling his death.

Incidentally, Malhotra's passing away came a day after Delhi BJP received a permanent office at DDU Marg that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and public service and he did much work for expansion of Jan Sangh in Delhi, said the party statement.