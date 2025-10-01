BJP veteran VK Malhotra's mortal remains kept at Delhi unit office

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The mortal remains of BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra were placed at the Delhi unit office of the party on Wednesday for people to pay their last respects.

The party's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, other leaders, and a large number of workers gathered at the office.

Malhotra's body was carried from Rakabganj Road, where he lived, in a hearse to the party's office on Pandit Pant Marg.

The former MP will be cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium at 3 PM.

Malhotra, who died on Tuesday, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the past few days.

The Jan Sangh-era politician was the first Delhi BJP president after the party's inception in 1980.

He became a Member of Parliament five times and an MLA twice from Delhi.