BJP, VHP accuse Owaisi of making provocative remarks on consecration of Ram temple

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarks asking Muslim youths to stay alert against attempts to "snatch away" mosques have stoked a controversy with the BJP accusing him of "communalising" the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisment

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also came down heavily on Owaisi and said it is examining his comments to see if legal course of action can be taken against him for “provoking a section of Muslims” against Hindus.

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said both Hindus and Muslims in India have the "same DNA", and urged Hindu youths to pledge that no attacker will be able to harm the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

They were reacting to Owaisi's remarks where, while referring to Babri mosque, the AIMIM chief asked the Muslim youths if they don't feel the pain that "the place where we sat and recited the Quran for 500 years is not in our hands today".

Advertisment

"We lost our mosque and you can see what is being done there... Young people, don't you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three-four more mosques, in which the Sunheri Masjid (Golden Mosque) of Delhi is also included? After years of hard work, we have achieved our position today....

"It should not happen that our mosques are snatched away from us," Owaisi said as he urged the youths to be watchful and united to protect themselves, their families and cities and ensure the mosques thrive.

He was addressing an event in Urdu whose videos were posted on X by his party to the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday.

Advertisment

Reacting to the post, BJP's Information and Technology head Amit Malviya accused Owaisi of communalising the consecration of Ram Mandir.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is doing what he does best, communalising the consecration of Ram Mandir.

"In 2020, two Mosques in Hyderabad, Masjid-e-Mohammadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi were demolished to build the Secretariat but Owaisi, who is Member of Parliament from the city, didn’t utter a word," Malviya said on X.

Advertisment

BJP leader Giriraj Singh likened Owaisi to Pakistan found M A Jinnah.

"In 1947, Jinnah left India on August 15, but the ghost of Jinnah remained in India, and it entered people like Owaisi," Singh said.

"Owaisi is provoking the youth of the country that your mosques are going," Singh alleged.

Advertisment

"Lord Ram is the identity of India, there are no sons of Babur in this country. Our DNA is the same. One may convert but our ancestors remain the same," Singh said.

VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that “frustration of some Muslim leaders like Owaisi” is increasing as the work of the construction of a “magnificent” Ram Temple is nearing completion.

“They become more frustrated when they see that a section of the Muslim community is also preparing to welcome the magnificent (Ram) temple being constructed at Ram Janmabhoomi (birthplace of Lord Ram) in Ayodhya,” he said in a video message.

Advertisment

“In frustration, they utter such words which not only provoke a section of Muslim society against Hindu society but also against the government,” Jain charged.

The VHP leader vehemently condemned the AIMIM leader’s remarks and said, “We have asked our legal team to see if his statement has crossed the limits of the Constitution and the laws of the country”.

“If it is so, we will then consider legal action against leaders,” he said.

Giriraj Singh said Lord Ram belongs to everyone.

"I want to tell Hindu youths, on January 22, light five earthen lamps and pledge that no Ghazni, Babur or Aurangzeb can even look at the Ram temple, and if they do, respond to them like Maharana Pratap," Singh said.

Senior BJP leader Om Mathur said the Hindu religion does not hurt the religious sentiments of others.

"We have no problem or opposition to keeping mosques inhabited. Hinduism or Sanatan Dharma does not comment on anyone's faith," Mathur told reporters.

"But was it justified to demolish the temple and build a mosque at the birthplace of Lord Ram?" he sid.

Commenting on Owaisi's statement, Mathur said, "Owaisi himself will go to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple." Mathur also said that centres of Hindu faith were targeted in the past and "gradually all of them will be discussed". PTI AO/PK SDA RT