BJP victory in three states expression of people's faith in PM: Rangasamy

Puducherry Dec 3 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday said the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in three of the four state assembly polls is an expression of confidence and the faith that people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

Results of the assembly polls today showed the party taking a significant lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

The founder of All India NR Congress (AINRC) in his message to the PM, after counting trends indicated BJP's lead, said he was glad to see the BJP registering a “thumping win” in the three key states.

"BJP’s victory shows that it is due to selfless services rendered by the PM to the nation. The results also tell the world about the PM’s leadership, the love people of India have for him and the height of his success,” he said. He also conveyed his happiness and wishes to the PM for the victory.

Rangasamy also congratulated BJP’s national president J P Nadda in a message stating that the poll results proved that BJP is the largest and strongest national party in the country. “It is no exaggeration to say that the success of the BJP led NDA government at the Centre in defending the country, upholding its pride and protecting the interests of the people are the driving force behind the victory in the polls,” he said.

Rangasamy also conveyed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah his joy over the BJP’s victory. He said that Shah’s dedicated contribution to the nation and his statesmanship were the main reasons for the “remarkable” win. “This victory would certainly usher in new hopes of bright avenues to the citizens of the nation,” he said. PTI CORR ANE