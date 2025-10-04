BJP vitiated social harmony: Uddhav; 'Fadnavis helpless CM who cannot curb graft'

Pune, Oct 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dubbed Devendra Fadnavis a "helpless" chief minister who has failed to crack down on "rampant corruption" under his watch.

Citing the announcement of various welfare schemes in poll-bound Bihar, he appealed to the Centre to extend financial assistance to women in Maharashtra.

Thackeray addressed gatherings of women and Sena (UBT) workers in Pune. He also interacted with the media.

Addressing an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Thackeray said the Sena (UBT) did not need a certificate on Hindutva from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was "creating walls within the country.” "India is a beautiful country. It has a great culture. However, these people (BJP) have vitiated the entire atmosphere and made it hell. These people have created walls within the country. I have been working hard to prevent further deterioration.

"I have said time and again that the BJP cannot run governments in the state or at the Centre. The Narendra Modi government has failed to address issues in Kashmir and Manipur," the former Maharashtra chief minister alleged.

The BJP is taking the country on the path of dictatorship, Thackeray added.

Attacking Fadnavis, he said, "I don't consider anybody as an enemy, not even the prime minister. But considering the state's current situation, the chief minister looks 'hatbal' (helpless) despite (BJP-led Mahayuti) having a brute majority. Despite several instances of corruption, the CM is helpless to act against corrupt individuals," he claimed.

Thackeray alleged the Fadnavis government had failed to help farmers, hit by heavy rains and floods.

Responding to criticism that he had abandoned the Hindutva fold (after his alliance with the Congress and NCP (SP) in 2019), the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed it was the BJP that had started 'Saugat-e Modi' campaign to appease Muslims.

"I do not require any certificate on Hindutva from the BJP. My grandfather (Prabhodankar Thackeray) was a well-known reformer. Our Hindutva has been progressive," he said.

Thackeray also slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for "big talks" against Pakistan.

Singh on Friday asserted that the NDA government has demonstrated, through the 2016 surgical strike, 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the recent Operation Sindoor, that the country can cross any border whenever necessary to protect citizens and safeguard India's unity and integrity.

Addressing a gathering of women, Thackeray stated that the state government provided financial assistance to women for two to three months during elections, just to win votes.

"This is cheating. Ladki Bahins desperately need financial help. I hope PM Modi will announce some aid during his upcoming visit to Maharashtra", he added.

Thackeray said the (Central) government acted promptly when Bihar needed financial help.

"If you are providing assistance, do not restrict it to Bihar; extend it to all women in the country. These women are not paid voters," he added.

Addressing Sena (UBT) workers, Thackeray called for expanding the party network by setting up "shakhas" or branch offices.

Without naming Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said the attempt to break the Shiv Sena will never succeed.

He said the Sena (UBT) can win the upcoming elections to local bodies in Maharashtra, provided it works hard.

"Vote theft is the result of illegal voting. Why can't we do the same thing that Rahul Gandhi ji has done? Find bogus voters. We won the Lok Sabha polls, but lost assembly polls, which were held shortly," he told the party workers. PTI SPK COR BNM NSK