BJP vows to defend Indian citizens, interests at 'home and abroad' against all terror threats

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday underscored its commitment to defending India's citizens and interests at "home and abroad from all threats of terrorism" as it cited surgical and air strikes during the first term of the Modi government to highlight its zero-tolerance.

"In the last ten years, we have taken a firm stand on protecting our country and citizens from the threats of terrorism and naxalism. We have followed a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. We remain committed to keeping our country and citizens safe," the party said in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

It said, "We are committed to defending Bharat's citizens and interests at home and abroad from all threats of terrorism." The BJP government will establish military theatre commands for more efficient operations following the creation of the position of the Chief of Defence Staff for better coordination in the military, the party said.

With the BJP projecting India's global rise as among the success of the Modi government, the manifesto includes a section on "Modi ki guarantee for Vishwa Bandhu Bharat" to deliver a "Bharat first" foreign policy.

It promises to consolidate the country's position as a voice of the Global South and its commitment to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council to "elevate Bharat's position in global decision-making." "We will continue our efforts to create a consensus among all members of the United Nations on the Comprehensive Convention against International Terrorism and other such efforts to combat terrorism," it said.

Blaming the "gross neglect" by previous governments for poor infrastructure in border areas, the party said the Modi dispensation has corrected this "grave error".

"We will accelerate the development of robust infrastructure along the India-China, Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Myanmar borders. We will introduce technological solutions on fenced portions to make fencing smarter," the manifesto said.

The section under "Modi ki guarantee" for 'safe India' affirms the party's commitment to eliminate the threat of drugs and Left Wing Extremism. PTI KR RT RT