BJP wants '400 paar' to end reservation, alleges Kejriwal

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wanted 400 seats so that it can end the reservation and said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are to save the country.

Addressing a gathering of traders and businessmen in Jalandhar, Kejriwal said, "They are saying 400 seats. Somebody asked why do you need (so many seats). They say (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji wants to do something big. When inquired, it emerged that they want to end the reservation and change the Constitution. They have hatched dangerous conspiracies." The AAP leader alleged that the PM called the 'arthiyas' (commission agents) and traders "thieves." "But we consider you the backbone of our economy. We have great respect for you," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

He said just as farmers and labourers are crucial for the development of the country, traders, businessmen and industrialists are also important.

"You can guess how important you people are for me from the fact that the very next day after the Delhi elections were over, I went to Ferozepur and held a meeting with traders there," he said.

Kejriwal said that before the AAP government was formed, the condition of industry in Punjab was very bad.

"Businessmen were leaving the state and going to other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, but in the last two years, the trend of industries leaving the state has stopped and they have started returning.

"The biggest reason for this is that the law and order situation in Punjab has improved a lot in the last two years," he said.

Kejriwal claimed that the AAP government had ended corruption in Punjab and saved the exchequer a lot of money.

"With that money, we are giving free electricity to the people of Punjab. Today, 83 per cent of the people of Punjab are getting zero electricity bills.

"Apart from this, we are building 'mohalla' clinics at various places and improving the condition of government hospitals. At the same time, we are converting government schools into Schools of Eminence.

"All this is happening because our intentions are clear and we are working honestly," he said and appealed to the traders to make the Aam Aadmi Party victorious on all 13 seats in Punjab.

"Right now (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann has to fight alone against the central government and the governor. These 13 MPs will be his strong hands and will fight for the rights of Punjab," he said.

Later, the Delhi CM took out a roadshow in Muktsar to garner support for party candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur seat. PTI CHS VN VN