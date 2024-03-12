BJP wants 400-plus seats to change Constitution after which there will be no polls: Uddhav

Yavatmal (Maha), Mar 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats to change the Constitution, after which there would be no elections in the country.

People should be aware of the danger they are facing, he said, speaking at a rally at Ralegaon in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

"They are talking about winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats (in the coming elections). They do not want more than 400 seats for the country's development. They want to change the Constitution of the country. The Constitution given by Babasaheb Ambedkar, on which I took oath as chief minister, Modi took oath as prime minister, they want to change it," Thackeray alleged.

BJP leader Ananth Kumar (Hegde) had spoken about plans to change the Constitution if his party won 400 seats, he claimed.

Once the Constitution is changed, "they will take all the powers in their hands in such a way that no elections would take place in the country again," the former BJP ally added.

He also mentioned farmer suicides in Yavatmal district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Yavatmal before every Lok Sabha election claiming that Yavatmal is lucky for him, Thackeray said, adding, "Keep this in your mind that your destiny is not in Modi's hands, but Modi's destiny is in your hands. Their slogan is `Abki baar BJP 400 paar' (this time BJP will cross 400), but I want to give another slogan, `Abki baar BJP tadipar' (this time, BJP will be ousted)." All assurances and "guarantees" of Modi are "jumlas" (empty slogans), and the BJP has renamed 'jumla' as `guarantee', the Sena (UBT) chief said. PTI COR CLS KRK