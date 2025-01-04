'BJP wants govt schools shut to clear field for private players,' says Rajasthan Cong chief Dotasara

Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara on Saturday accused the state's education minister of conspiring to close the English-medium Mahatma Gandhi schools, which were opened by the previous Congress government, in order to benefit private educational institutions.

He further said that Congress will hold protests across the state if the government decides to close these schools.

The BJP-led state government has formed a four-member ministerial committee, headed by deputy chief minister Premchand Bairwa, to review the English-medium government schools in Rajasthan.

Opposing this, Dotasara said that the Congress party will surround the BJP ministers and raise public issues in the upcoming budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly.

"If the BJP government closes the Mahatma Gandhi English-medium schools, which provide free English education to the children of the poor, under the guise of a review, the Congress will oppose this decision across the state. The fight will be taken from the House to the streets," he told reporters at the PCC.

He alleged that the state education minister was conspiring to shut down these schools to benefit private educational institutions.

Dotasara also raised questions about the cabinet committee's review of the 3,737 Mahatma Gandhi English-medium schools, asking why the committee was formed 12 months after the government was formed.

"Why did the government remain inactive for a year?" he asked.

"The Congress government introduced several innovations in the field of education, but the BJP government cannot point to a single achievement in education," he added.