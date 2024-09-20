BJP wants hung assembly in J&K for Governor's rule to continue, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said the BJP wants a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir so that the governor's rule continues in the Union Territory, but asserted the people will not allow the "conspiracy" to succeed.

"The BJP is trying to have a hung assembly here so that the governor rule remains. Their endeavour is there should not be a clear result so that they tell the Supreme Court that they conducted the elections, but if no one got the mandate, what is their fault?" he told reporters in Budgam district when asked if he had apprehensions of a hung assembly after the polls.

Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have "understood this conspiracy" and will not allow it to succeed.

He also expressed confidence that the NC-Congress alliance will make it to the majority mark.

"What the results of the first phase are and what I am seeing in the campaigning for the second phase, there is no scope of falling short (of the majority)," he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, the NC vice president said Modi should talk about something new when he comes to Jammu and Kashmir as the people have got tired of that narrative.

"There should be new dialogue, something which is good for J-K. We have been hearing (about) the three families in every election, the people have got tired," he added.

Abdullah also hit out PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks that it was the NC which had first aligned with the BJP.

"Mufti has a habit of making speeches in strange ways. I want to remind her that we were a part of the NDA, but we did not allow the BJP's entry into J-K ever. We snatched the parliamentary seat in Jammu from the BJP even as a part of the BJP," said Abdullah.

"The people of J-K very well know who brought the BJP here. Unfortunately, rather than apologising to the people for 2014, she is trying to blame us for her own sins. Perhaps, she has not forgotten the results of the parliamentary elections (held earlier this year). She should remember that people want her to apologise first for 2015-16," he added.

The NC vice president welcomed the announcement of support from Apni Party leader from Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin. Mohiuddin earlier withdrew his nomination papers from the constituency.

"It is a good thing. I am thankful to him. Mohiuddin has announced his support for us for the better representation of the people. I am thankful to him and I hope it will strengthen our campaign and bring our win closer," he said.

The Apni Party leader earlier said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been stripped of their rights, adding it is crucial to elect a leader who can fight for their interests.

"After consulting with friends and well-wishers, I withdrew my nomination papers in favour of Omar Abdullah. My friends unanimously agreed that supporting the former Jammu Kashmir chief minister is the right decision," he said. PTI SSB AS AS