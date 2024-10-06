BJP wants Jharkhand to remain poor: Kalpana Soren

Simdega, Oct 6 (PTI) Attacking the BJP, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren on Sunday alleged that it wants Jharkhand to remain poor.

Addressing a rally in Simdega district as part of 'Maiyan Samman Yatra', she alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre was meting out step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand in devolution of funds.

"Jharkhand has its distinct identity in sports such as hockey. There is abundant sporting talent in the state but when it comes to funds under Centre's Khelo India, Jharkhand features at the bottom. It gives all funds to its own states," she claimed.

Kalpana, the wife of CM Hemant Soren, alleged that that not only in sports, Jharkhand was suffering discrimination in other schemes as well.

"The fund that Jharkhand should get under the housing scheme also goes to BJP-ruled states," she claimed.

"They do not want the people of Jharkhand to be educated or progress in sports. They want Jharkhand to always remain poor," she said.

Soren claimed the Centre wants Jharkhand's minerals. "But, when chief minister Hemant Soren seeks state's Rs 1.36 lakh crore (coal royalty dues) from the Centre, he is sent to jail." She said the people of the state gave the BJP a befitting reply in 2019, and the same would happen in the upcoming elections. PTI SAN SOM