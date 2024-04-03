BJP wants Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, hours after being released from the Tihar jail on Wednesday, slammed the BJP in a speech alleging it wanted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity and Mohalla clinics in the capital.

Advertisment

Singh, who got bail in the alleged excise policy scam from the Supreme Court on Tuesday, also asked the BJP if the prime minister will join the probe if police from the opposition-ruled Bengal, Punjab and Tamil Nadu knocked at his doors.

He said AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were sent to the jail because they wanted to provide good education, health facilities, free bus ride and Rs 1000 to women of Delhi.

Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a family. He went to meet Kejriwal's family and will also meet the families of Sisodia and Jain, he added.

He asked the people of the country to be wary of "dictators" who would bring tears to their eyes, saying Kejriwal will bring smile to their faces and provide good education and health facilities to them. PTI VIT SLB KSS KSS