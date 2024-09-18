BJP wants one party to rule country, states: Jharkhand CM criticises 'one nation, one election'

Jamtara (Jharkhand), Sep 18 (PTI) Criticising the proposal for 'one nation, one election', Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wanted only one party to rule the country as well as the states.

His remarks came soon after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election'.

Addressing a government function in Jamtara district, he said, "I just came to know that the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election'. Now, they (BJP) want only one party to rule this country and only one government in place... be it the country or the states. There will be no other government." "These people, who disrupt communal harmony, always want to rule," he added.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The panel had also proposed setting up of an 'Implementation Group' to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.

It also recommended the preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India in consultation with state election authorities. PTI SAN SAN ACD