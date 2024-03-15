BJP wants probe into doc’s claim on Mamata's injury; TMC urges not to politicise matter

Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) The BJP on Friday demanded a thorough probe into claims that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a fall at her residence "due to some push from behind" leading to injuries, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling TMC which asked the saffron camp not to politicise the matter.

A day after stating that Banerjee had a fall at her Kalighat residence "due to some push from behind" leading to injuries on her forehead and nose, state-run SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on Friday clarified that all he meant was that the CM may have felt "a sensation of push".

Banerjee, 69, suffered an injury on her forehead and nose during a fall inside her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata on Thursday evening.

Speaking on the incident, senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh said there should be a thorough probe to bring out the truth.

"The SSKM super last night said the chief minister was pushed from behind. This morning he is saying something different. We think there should be a proper probe into what has happened to the CM and how she fell. It is the right of every citizen of Bengal to know what had happened," he said.

Reacting to the claims, senior TMC leader and West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said the matter should not be politicised.

"When you feel unwell at times you tend to fall and have this feeling that someone has pushed you. It is very normal in medical science. The doctor later clarified what he meant and we all have seen the pictures of the chief minister bleeding, so we would request not to politicise the matter," she said.

The SSKM director on Thursday evening said that Banerjee had "a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind".

Bandyopadhyay's "push from behind" theory sparked large-scale confusion and speculations over the cause of the Trinamool Congress supremo's fall. On Friday morning, Bandyopadhyay said, "This is a sensation of pushing from behind which led to the fall (of CM Banerjee). Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening." PTI PNT MNB