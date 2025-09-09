BJP wants single-party rule through vote theft: Sachin Pilot

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Sept 9 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged on Tuesday that the BJP wants to establish a single-party rule in the country through vote theft and common ideological influence, but people will not tolerate such suppression.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already launched the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign across the country. Recently, he held a Voter Rights Rally in Bihar where lakhs of names were removed from the voters' list," Pilot said while addressing a rally at Green Park Ground in Mungeli Naka in Bilaspur district.

He said 'vote theft' has become a critical issue across the country.

The AICC general secretary, who is the party incharge for Chhattisgarh, also accused the BJP of deliberately weakening the system.

He stated that the government changed the composition of a panel entrusted with the responsibility to select the Chief Election Commissioner.

"The CEC was earlier picked by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, and the leader of the opposition. Suddenly, they withdrew the CJI from the selection panel and substituted him with the Union home minister," he said.

"They (BJP) want a single-party rule and the influence of one ideology in the country. What will happen when the institution that conducts elections ceases to be transparent? When we pose questions to the Election Commission, replies come from the BJP. This will not work." Pilot added.

He claimed lakhs of people were removed from the voters' rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

"Depriving citizens of their right to vote is the biggest crime. Now people have understood that you (BJP) come to power by committing irregularities, and they will not tolerate it. The conduct of the (election) commission shows something fishy. People want free and fair elections, he said.

The Congress will launch a signature campaign from Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on September 16 as a part of the 'Vote Chor...'campaign and intensify protests in all major districts.

Targeting the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, he said poll promises, such as providing one lakh jobs and domestic gas cylinders at Rs 500, had not been fulfilled.

"The BJP government, formed through vote theft, does not answer people's questions. Instead, it harasses Congress leaders using ED and CBI," he charged.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Election Commission's "silence" over Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft proves its lack of impartiality.

State Congress chief Deepak Baij, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant, former deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo, and other senior leaders were also present. PTI Cor TKP NSK