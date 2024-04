BJP wants to amend Constitution to help RSS succeed in conspiracy to abolish reservation: Congress

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Slamming the BJP, the Congress on Monday said this is the first time that a political party's goal is not just to win an election but to secure more than 400 seats, and alleged that the ruling party wants to amend the Constitution so that the decades-long conspiracy of the RSS to abolish reservation can succeed.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared media reports on RSS-BJP leaders' remarks from the last few years on "ending reservation" and alleged that they have been trying to do away with the quota in education and jobs for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

"RSS-BJP have been opposing reservation for 100 years. For the last 10 years they have been continuously attacking reservation -- in 2015, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat had talked about reviewing reservation and its need and time limit. In 2017, RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya said reservation should be removed. In 2018, BJP MP C P Thakur had opposed Dalit reservation," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

In 2021, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of the BJP had said the time had come to put an end to caste-based reservation, he said.

Advertisment

"You must be seeing that many BJP leaders are saying they want 'more than 400' seats so that they can amend Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. These people have openly said so: Ananth Kumar Hegde, the BJP MP from Karnataka and a former Union minister; Arun Govil, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Meerut; Lallu Singh, the BJP MP from Faizabad; Jyoti Mirdha, the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Nagaur," the Congress leader said on the microblogging platform.

Ramesh said people should note that this is the first time that the goal of a political party is not just to win an election but to emerge victorious in more than 400 seats.

"The BJP is a clear threat to our Constitution. It wants to amend the Constitution so that the decades-long conspiracy of the RSS to abolish reservation can succeed," he alleged.

Advertisment

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in the country and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of winning more than 400 seats.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the country has seen through the "sinister plot" of trying to amend the Constitution and doing away with reservation because that has been the core philosophy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Even in the BJP, it is no coincidence that leaders, such as Mirdha and Hegde, are talking about amending the Constitution, Shrinate said.

Advertisment

"What does it mean? It simply means denying people the right to reservation, it simply means acting against Dalists, tribals, backward classes, the poor in the general category. People have understood your sinister plot and will throw you out," she said.

The Congress and the BJP have been sparring over the issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition party on Monday of planning to implement religion-based reservation in the country for the sake of vote-bank politics, while asserting that he will not let it happen.

Modi alleged that this proposal of the Congress is for appeasing minorities as the SC, ST and OBC communities are now with the BJP. PTI ASK RC