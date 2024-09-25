BJP wants to bring back farm laws, says Kejriwal, refers to MP Kangana's statement

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the BJP over its MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the repealed three farm laws, alleging the party wanted to bring them back.

He was addressing a public meeting in Bhiwani, canvassing for party candidate Indu Sharma who is contesting from Bhiwani assembly constituency for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

Kejriwal said during the country's "biggest farmers' agitation" that took place two years ago 750 farmers died and the Narendra Modi government was forced to withdraw the farm laws.

"But it has again made a plan to bring those farm laws back. Its senior leader Kangana Ranaut has made a statement that three laws should be brought back," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Ranaut while speaking at an event in Mandi district on Tuesday, said the three farm laws were opposed only in some states.

"Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said.

But after facing backlash and censure from her own party, the BJP MP from Mandi on Wednesday withdrew her statement and expressed regret.

The actor-politician, who has often sparked political rows with her statements, said on X that her remarks were her personal opinions and did not represent the BJP's view.

The three laws -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- were repealed in November 2021.

The farmers' protest started at the fag end of November 2020 and ended after Parliament repealed the three laws that had come into force in June 2020.

In his address, Kejriwal said the BJP of jailed him for five months but could not break him.

"They tried a lot to break me in jail but they did not know that I am Haryana's son. The blood of Haryana is running in my veins. They can break anyone but cannot break the person from Haryana," he said.

He said he was put behind bars because he was working for the welfare of the people of Delhi.

"My only fault was that I had been serving the people of Delhi honestly for 10 years. I did such things in Delhi and no leader or party in the entire country has done in 75 years," he said.

Kejriwal said it was the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab which provided 24-hour and free electricity.

"They (BJP) say Arvind Kejriwal is a thief. They have government in 22 states where electricity is expensive. The public must tell who is a thief -- the one who provides free electricity or the one who provides expensive electricity!" he said.

The AAP is fighting the Haryana assembly polls solo.