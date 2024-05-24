BJP wants to change Constitution, snatch rights of tribals, Dalits, OBCs: Tejashwi

Deoghar, May 24 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday alleged that the BJP wanted to snatch the rights of deprived communities by changing the Constitution, and asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc would never let that happen.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Deoghar for Congress's Godda candidate Pradeep Yadav, he accused the BJP of spreading "hatred" in the country.

"BJP wants to change the Constitution, which was written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and snatch the rights of tribal, Dalits and OBCs. They want to snatch your reservation. We want to tell the BJP that till INDIA bloc leaders are there, we will not allow anyone to change our Constitution," Yadav said.

"BJP does politics of hatred. It cheated people in the name of Hindu-Muslim. I want to tell them that now hatred will not work but employment will," he said, urging the people to vote for INDIA bloc candidates to ensure they get jobs in return.

Advertisment

Yadav, the former deputy CM of Bihar, alleged that the Modi government meted out "step-motherly" treatment to his state and Jharkhand.

"The PM is coming to Jharkhand but he will not utter a single word about what he has done for Jharkhand in the last 10 years and what he will do in the next five years," he claimed.

Yadav claimed that PM Modi was also silent on poverty, unemployment and inflation.

The Godda Lok Sabha seat will go to the polls on June 1. PTI SAN/ NAM SAN SOM