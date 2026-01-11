BJP wants to create communal unrest in Punjab, won't succeed: CM Mann

Bathinda (Punjab), Jan 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann accused the BJP on Sunday of tampering with a video of AAP leader Atishi as part of a conspiracy to create communal unrest in the state, while asserting that his government would not allow such attempts to succeed.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has edited the former Delhi chief minister's statement made in the Assembly, inserting false subtitles and the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He called the act "blasphemous".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said a forensic investigation has clearly established that Atishi never used the word "guru" in the video.

"The BJP indulges in the politics of religion and hatred, which we are seeing in full flow again. The BJP has made an attempt to create an impression that Atishi used objectionable words against the guru, which actually she did not," Mann said.

The chief minister defended the Punjab Police's action against BJP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, saying the "morphed" clip did not figure anywhere on the official records of the Assembly.

"If such a statement was made, it would have been part of the Assembly proceedings and known to the speaker," he said.

Mann said the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has filed an FIR in connection with the uploading and circulating of an "edited" and "doctored" video of Atishi.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint from one Iqbal Singh. A spokesperson of the Jalandhar police said on Friday said that the video clip containing Atishi's audio was downloaded from Mishra's social media account and forwarded to the director of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in SAS Nagar for an examination.

"We got it examined and it came out that Atishi had not spoken any such word. This shows the dirty mindset of the BJP. Earlier also, it has indulged in such practices. It is its policy to give false information to people and incite them. We strongly condemn this," Mann said.

Mann accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics and attempting to polarise Punjab ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

"Misrepresenting facts to suit political needs is an old BJP strategy. This act has deeply hurt Sikh sentiments," he said.

He accused the BJP of harbouring an anti-Punjab mindset on issues, such as Chandigarh, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the Panjab University.

He said leaders, including Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar and Ravneet Singh Bittu, are in an awkward position defending the BJP's claims.

The chief minister also criticised Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of shedding "crocodile tears" on Punjab's issues after voicing support to anti-farmer and anti-Punjab decisions in the past.

Mann said opposition parties in Punjab have lost balance due to a lack of issues against his government, while asserting that the AAP regime remains committed to inclusive development.

Highlighting achievements in education, he said Punjab topped the National Assessment Survey for the first time, surpassing Kerala, and that government schools are being upgraded into schools of eminence.

The chief minister said he would appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib on January 15 and abide by any directions issued.

He also clarified that there was no political motive behind forming a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the missing saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. PTI SUN VSD RC