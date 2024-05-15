Advertisment
National

BJP wants to destroy Constitution, scrap reservation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting of I.N.D.I.A. for Lok Sabha elections, in Jalaun district, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Bolangir: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to "destroy" the Constitution and scrap the reservation provided to tribals, Dalits, and backward class.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha's Bolangir, Gandhi claimed that if the BJP wins this election, it will privatise the public sector and the country will be run by 22 billionaires.

"BJP wants to tear this book, but we in Congress and the people of India will not allow it," he said pointing to the Constitution in his hand.

"If BJP wins, the reservation will be scrapped, the public sector will be privatised, and the country will be run by 22 billionaires. That's why the people's government should be formed," he added.

