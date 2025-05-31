BJP wants to form popular govt in Manipur: party's state president Sharda Devi

Imphal, May 31 (PTI) The BJP wants to form a "popular" government in Manipur, the party's state president A Sharda Devi said on Saturday after chairing a meeting with some of the MLAs.

Thirteen BJP MLAs attended the meeting, which was held at the party's state headquarters in the capital, Imphal.

"Our MLAs are united than before. The formation of a government is the responsibility of all legislators. The party also wants the formation of a popular government. We are in the process of achieving that," Sharda Devi said.

BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha said the formation of a government depends on the Centre.

"So the question of when cannot be answered by us. However, we will proceed as per the constitutions of the party and the country," he told reporters after the meeting.

Another MLA, Paonam Brojen, said there are no differences within the party.

"We came here to urge our president to seek permission from central leaders to form the government," he said.

On Friday night, 23 BJP MLAs held a meeting at the official residence of former minister Th Biswajit and asserted that a long-term solution to the crisis in the state was both possible and necessary.

A joint statement signed by them acknowledged the "public desire to see the formation of a popular government".

"We discussed pathways to achieve this with unity and selflessness. We resolve to put aside personal ambitions in the larger interests of the state, its people, and the vision of the BJP and its alliance partners in Manipur," it said.

Manipur has been under President's Rule, and the 60-member assembly has been put under suspended animation since February after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister. PTI COR SOM