BJP wants to gain power not for serving Delhi people but to stop AAP govt's schemes: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The BJP wants to come to power in Delhi not to work for the people but to stop the AAP government's schemes like free electricity, education and healthcare, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Addressing a party workers' meeting in Pitampura, Kejriwal warned them against infighting saying it could lead to AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls in February.

"Do not care for who is there (in the elections) because Kejriwal will be fighting on all these 70 seats. I will get your work done no matter who is elected as an MLA," he said.

Kejriwal said if the BJP comes to power, it will stop all the free schemes including those for electricity, water, bus ride for women, healthcare and education.

"My worry is not that AAP may not come to power. I am worried what will happen to the government schools if AAP does not win -- the rates of electricity and water will go up..." Kejriwal claimed.

He said works like road repair, old age pension, free medicines at hospitals, Farishtey scheme for free treatment of accident victims and free coaching for reserved category schemes were stopped when he was in jail.

All these are being restarted now, and the Farishtey and the free coaching schemes have already been resumed, he said.

"They (BJP) have government in 22 states where people are now demanding free electricity, schools and hospitals. So they want to come to power in Delhi at any cost to stall the schemes provided by the AAP government," claimed the AAP convener.

The BJP wants to gain power not for working to serve the Delhi people but to stop their works, he charged.

Kejriwal said the 'mandal' (ward) in-charges of the party will have a most crucial role in the coming Assembly polls to connect with booth level workers and the voters.

Each 'mandal' unit in-charge will supervise five booths and teams of 11 workers for each booth.

Kejriwal asked the AAP workers to be ready to take off for next three-four months from their jobs and other works to help the party win Assembly elections.

"The AAP was founded for the country, not for power. If Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar, Gandhiji and Nehru had worked part time, the country would not be free now," he said.

He said the Assembly polls are meant for saving Delhi and the schemes for the welfare of the people. PTI VIT KSS KSS