BJP wants to kill regional languages, establish Hindi supremacy: Uddhav

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday alleged that the BJP wants to establish supremacy of the Hindi language and culture.

He was speaking at a party function to mark `Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din' (Marathi Language Day) here. The BJP's policy is to kill regional languages, traditions and cultures as it wanted to establish supremacy of Hindi, said the former chief minister.

Maharashtra needs a regional party and that is Shiv Sena (UBT), he added. PTI PR KRK