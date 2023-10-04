BJP wants to talk only about Hindu-Muslim but keeps mum on inflation: Digvijaya

Indore, Oct 4 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of remaining silent on basic issues like inflation and unemployment and talking only about "Hindu-Muslim".

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had targeted Congress over its alleged stance of 'jitni abadi, utna haq' (rights proportionate to population) and said the grand old party should clarify if it is against the minorities and south India.

When asked about this, Singh told reporters that Modi's statement was just an "election stunt".

"The ruling BJP remains silent on the basic problems like inflation and unemployment and it wants to talk only about Hindu-Muslim," Singh alleged while speaking to reporters.

Targeting PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he said, "They have started talking about Muslims these days. They are also trying to go to mosques. If you have sympathy for Muslims, you should provide relief to the victims of injustice and atrocities from the minority community".

He said Modi and Bhagwat should visit the crisis-hit Manipur and take steps to help the affected people.

Singh alleged the raids conducted on news portal NewsClick and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's residence are the "fallout of animosity".

He also took a dig at BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who is in fray from the Indore-1 segment for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections.

"Vijayvargiya is worried these days because at this age he is being forced to contest elections, while the candidature of his son (current BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya) has been dropped,” Singh said. PTI HWP ADU NSK