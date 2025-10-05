BJP wants to turn 2027 polls into 'Hindu-Muslim' contest: Samajwadi Party MP Aditya Yadav

Sambhal (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Aditya Yadav on Sunday alleged that the BJP is trying to divide society on communal and caste lines and urged the people to oust it from power in the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to the media after participating in the "PDA Yatra" in Gunnaur area of Sambhal district, Yadav alleged that the BJP wants to divert the people's attention from "real issues" by turning the 2027 elections into a "Hindu-Muslim contest".

However, the Samajwadi Party (SP) would remain focused on the issues of development and social justice, the MP from Budaun asserted.

PDA is an acronym given by SP chief Akhilkesh Yadav for "picchde, Dalit, alpsankhyak' (backwards, Dalits and minorities).

"The BJP wants to divert people's attention from real issues by reducing every election into a Hindu-Muslim contest. But we will not be distracted. The SP will continue to raise the voice of backward classes, Dalits and minorities," Yadav said.

"Those who discriminate and act against people on the basis of caste and religion must be taught a lesson in 2027. The time has come to remove these dishonest people from power," he said.

On the recent bulldozer action against madrassas in Sambhal, Yadav alleged that the government was "deliberately targeting minorities and backward sections" to divert attention from core issues.

"Such actions are an attempt to crush the Constitution and push certain communities backwards," he alleged.

On the issue of SP leaders being stopped from visiting the victims in Bareilly, Yadav said, "By preventing opposition from meeting victims, the government is strangling democracy. Wherever there is injustice, the SP will stand with the victims." Asked about senior SP leader Azam Khan, Yadav dismissed speculation about any internal rift in the party.

"Azam Khan is one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party and has worked tirelessly to strengthen it. He will never leave the SP or quit politics," he asserted.