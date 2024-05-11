BJP wants to win 400 seats to change Constitution, end reservation: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged the BJP wants to win 400 seats to change the Constitution and end reservation. A day after getting released from Tihar jail on an interim bail, Kejriwal alleged the BJP wants to "bring dictatorship" in the country. He held his second roadshow in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar. "I missed you a lot. I missed Delhi people a lot. I was worried about you whether children of Delhi are studying, whether people are getting electricity and whether women are getting bus travel for free. Don't worry my mothers and sisters, will start Rs 1,000 honorarium for you," he said.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, he said it wants to bring dictatorship in the country. "In Russia, there is only Putin, Putin. They want the same situation here. They want 400 seats because they want to change the Constitution, ensure that no elections are held and Modi ji should continue to be the prime minister. "They want to end reservation, bring dictatorship in the country. They are not listing out their achievements in the last 10 years but talking about mangalsutra," he said. Talking about his arrest, he called himself a "small man".

"They arrested me. Why did they arrest me? I am a small man. My fault is that I built good schools, good hospitals, mohalla clinics. I arranged for free medicines for people but my insulin was stopped in Tihar for 15 days. I begged for it, I am diabetic. It was a miracle of God that I got an interim bail," he added. Earlier in the day, he held a roadshow in Mehrauli in the South Delhi constituency. PTI SLB MNK MNK