BJP warns LDF, UDF against exhibition of Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple treasure

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Thursday said it would oppose any move to exhibit the treasures in the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple here at any museum.

Advertisment

BJP state president K Surendran dared the ruling Left front and the Congress-led UDF opposition in the state to try and exhibit the treasures in the temple and said any such move would not be successful.

Surendran, while addressing a protest march here against Speaker A N Shamseer's alleged remarks about a Hindu deity, said that there was a discussion in the state assembly about holding a public exhibition of the temple's treasure to attract tourists and generate revenue.

He alleged that if the LDF and UDF were thinking of bringing the treasure out from its vaults and then using it to generate revenue for themselves, then such plans would be opposed by the BJP.

Advertisment

He said that any attempt to bring out the treasures from the temple vaults would be thwarted by the saffron party even if both fronts come together to attempt it.

The suggestion to exhibit the treasures was mooted in the House by Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar and was supported by CPI(M) legislator Kadakampally Surendran.

However, two Congress MLAs -- Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and P C Vishnunadh -- opposed the idea.

The matter came up for discussion during the debate on the Sree Pandaravaka Lands (Vesting and Enfranchisement) Amendment Bill, 2022 on Wednesday.

The sprawling Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, an architectural wonder in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House which had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947. PTI HMP HMP ANE