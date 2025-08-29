BJP was defeated in Awadh, it will now be beaten in Magadh: Akhilesh Yadav

Patna, Aug 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the INDIA bloc, which had humbled the NDA in last year's Lok Sabha polls, will defeat the BJP-led coalition in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who is expected to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra on Saturday, was responding to queries from journalists here.

Asked about the controversy around use of foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said, "It is the BJP that excels at insulting its opponents. You should hear Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath) speak".

He added, "The BJP would have done better to worry about the language used by US President Donald Trump. But it seems the party is too scared to utter even a whimper of protest against the hiked tariffs." "Be that as it may, the BJP is on its way out in Bihar. I have lent my support to Voter Adhikar Yatra since stealing votes is an insult to the people. Election Commission seems busy in manipulating things for BJP", alleged Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party supremo, whose alliance with Congress had caused the BJP's tally to crash in Uttar Pradesh, which also resulted in the saffron party falling short of majority in Lok Sabha, added, "We defeated them in Awadh. Now it is time to beat them in Magadh".