BJP was having sleepless nights because of Hemant Soren's works, so framed him: CM

Ranchi, Feb 27 (PTI) The BJP was having "sleepless nights" because of the development works undertaken by former CM Hemant Soren so it hatched a conspiracy to frame him, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren alleged on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting at the Old Vidhan Sabha Ground in Ranchi, he claimed that the BJP was attempting to destabilise the JMM-led coalition government ever since it came to power in 2019.

"The BJP was having sleepless nights because of the welfare and development works started by former chief minister Hemant Soren. So, it hatched a conspiracy to frame him," he said.

"Hemant babu was working for adivasis and 'moolvasis' (indigenous people) but BJP used central agencies to stop him," he claimed.

The chief minister was addressing 'Sankalp Sabha', which was organised to protest the arrest of his party's executive president Hemant Soren. Thousands of JMM supporters attended the rally.

"The BJP leaders have done nothing for the people of the state. But, when elections come, they seek votes in the name of the 'maharaja of Delhi'. I would like to call upon the people to ensure that no vote goes to BJP in the upcoming polls," he said.

He urged the people to ensure the victory of 'Mahagathbandhan' candidates in all 14 Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case last month. PTI SAN SAN SOM