BJP wasting time in 'theatrics': Mayawati

Sultanpur (UP), May 22 (PTI) Attacking both parties, BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Congress was thrown out of power over policies against the deprived sections and the BJP is wasting time in “theatrics”.

Advertisment

She was addressing an election rally here in support of party's Lok Sabha poll candidates -- Uday Raj Verma from Sultanpur and Qamar Hyat Ansari from Ambedkar Nagar.

"The BJP is wasting time in 'natakbazi' and 'jumlebazi' and people now understand this," the former chief minister said.

Mayawati said her party is fighting the elections alone and exuded confidence of good performance "provided the polls are free and fair".

Advertisment

She also attacked the BJP and the Congress for getting "huge funds" through electoral bonds and said her party manages its finances through party membership and gifts received at her birthdays.

The BSP chief also alleged that like the previous Congress rule, the BJP has also "politicised" central investigating agencies during its regime.

She also said that the BJP government is trying to "win votes" of the poor by providing them free ration which is made available from the taxpayers' money.

Sultanpur and Ambedkarnagar will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI SNS KVK KVK