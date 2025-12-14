BJP weakening democracy by forming govts through 'vote chori': HP CM Sukhu

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday accused the BJP of weakening democracy by forming governments through "vote theft" and weakening the power of the votes of people.

Addressing the "Vote Chori, Gaddi Chhod" mega rally at Ramlila grounds here, he appealed to the people not to allow "vote theft" in the country while asserting that the Congress would stop such malpractices with the strength of people who are present at the rally.

Sukhu said when democracy was established in the country 78 years ago, its biggest strength was to give the power of vote to every citizen. For several years, Congress won and lost many elections to help save that power of the people's vote, he noted.

"If anyone has tried to weaken the power of people's votes, it is the BJP. If any party has tried to buy that democracy, which the Congress protected, it is the BJP," the chief minister said.

He said that when Rahul Gandhi gave that "vote chor, gaddi chhod" slogan, it was to protect the rights of people, "where governments were formed through 'vote cori' and by buying democracy".

"The BJP is trying to weaken democracy by doing so. We will save democracy in the country with the strength of people who are present here in this big rally," Sukhu said.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the party has collected nearly six crore signatures from common people from across the country against this "vote theft".

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, besides other senior leaders, were present at the rally. PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD