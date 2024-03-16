BJP welcomes announcement of polls, says it will form govt with 'overwhelming majority'

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday welcomed the announcement of polls by the Election Commission and exuded confidence of returning to power at the Centre with an "overwhelming majority" for a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Advertisment

According to the poll panel's announcement, Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning on April 19, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will also be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

"I welcome the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the Election Commission," BJP chief J P Nadda said in a post on X.

Advertisment

He said elections are the biggest festival of democracy and a medium to keep the country and the state moving on the path of development and good governance.

"I call upon the people of the entire country to vote in record numbers and further strengthen the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Nadda wrote in Hindi on the micro-blogging site.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, BJP will form its government with an overwhelming majority and will work with determination to fulfil the aspirations of people in the next five years," he asserted.

Advertisment

Following the announcement of elections by the poll panel, Home Minister Amit Shah, who will seek his re-election on a BJP ticket from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country has witnessed a "historic decade" of good governance, security, welfare of all sections and rebuilding of cultural heritage.

"To maintain the pace of India's development journey, cast your vote for a leadership that has a track record of work and a vision to make India a developed country," he said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

Shah said the NDA is going into the elections with the slogan of '400 paar' this time under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Advertisment

"I appeal to the youth, women and all voters of the country to participate in this great festival of democracy and vote in maximum numbers in this election to elect the BJP-led NDA government which keeps the nation first on the top of things," the Union Home Minister said.

"I have full confidence that this time people will vote for building a developed and safe India, fulfilling the target of '400 paar'," he added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who will contest the election from Nagpur seat, said in a post on X, "It's our collective duty to participate, shaping the nation's trajectory towards development and governance excellence. Let's unite, casting our votes in record numbers, fortifying the bedrock of the world's largest democracy".

Advertisment

Under the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP-led NDA has "pledged" to secure a "decisive mandate" while being committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every citizen of the country over the next five years, he said.

"Together, let's embark on this journey of progress and prosperity, with the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," Gadkari added.

In a post on X, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the electoral process has started in the country with the announcement of polls and imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Lok Sabha elections in India are the biggest and grandest festival of democracy in the entire world, he said.

"The BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to participate in this festival with full zeal and enthusiasm," Singh added. PTI PK RT RT