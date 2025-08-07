BJP welcomes ban on 25 books by J-K administration; PDP, CPI(M) criticise it

Srinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) There was a mixed reaction by political parties in Kashmir on Thursday to the J-K administration banning 25 books for "promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism".

While the BJP welcomed the move, the ruling National Conference (NC) reacted cautiously, and the PDP said censorship doesn't silence ideas but amplifies their resonance.

BJP leader and chairperson of the Wakf Board, Darakshan Andrabi, said that terrorism in J-K did not spread only through guns but also through the pen.

"There has been a dark era of 35 years which saw terrorism. The terrorism did not spread through guns only, it spread through the pen as well. Some authors tried to glorify terrorism. They should have been banned then only, but better late than never. It is a welcome step," she said.

The NC said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was justified in banning the books if there is evidence to prove that the publications glorified violence.

"If there is evidence that these books incite violence or glorify terrorism, J&K LG is justified in banning them," NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

He, however, said that banning well-researched, critical works like that of Noorani, published by reputable publishers, "raises concerns".

"If the government wants to frame a particular narrative, then there is a problem. Noorani's work is regarded as a benchmark. Reputed publishers have published his books.

"The government has to come up with some sort of a justification if there is really some text which is actually directing people to incite violence or glorifying terrorism," he added.

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and banning books cannot erase history.

"Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas. Banning books cannot erase history, it only fuels division," Mufti said in a post on X.

She said in Kashmir, "suppressing democratic voices and fundamental freedoms deepens alienation and mistrust".

"Censorship doesn't silence ideas it amplifies their resonance," she added.

Separatist Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on X that banning books will not erase historical facts, but exposes "insecurities and limited understanding" of those behind such "authoritarian actions".

He said the ban only "exposes the insecurities and limited understanding" of those behind such "authoritarian actions" and the "contradiction in proudly hosting the ongoing Book Festival to showcase its literary commitment!" The CPI-M termed the ban a "brazen attack on the freedom of expression".

Demanding immediate revocation of the ban, the CPI-M said in a statement, "The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposes the decision of the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir to ban 25 books. This censorship is yet another expression of authoritarianism and a brazen attack on the freedom of expression." The order by the Union Territory's Home Department said the books propagate "false narrative and secessionism" in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order said available evidence based on investigations and credible intelligence "unflinchingly indicate" that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been the "systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary".

It plays a critical role in "misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence" against India, the order said.

The books include 'Al Jihadul fil Islam' by Islamic scholar and founder of Jamaat-e-Islami, Moulana Moudadi, 'Independent Kashmir' by Australian author Christopher Snedden, 'In Search of a Future (The Story of Kasimir)' by David Devadas, 'Kashmir in Conflict (India, Pakistan and the unending War)' by Victoria Schofield, 'The Kashmir Dispute (1947-2012)' by A G Noorani, and 'Azadi' by Arundhati Roy. PTI SSB RT RT