BJP welcomes detention of AAP MLA under PSA

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday welcomed the detention of AAP legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Doda district.

“Some fragile elements have entered politics and are indulging in using abusive and unparliamentary language against the general public and public functionaries. These elements not only cause damage to the social fabric of the nation but also to public sentiments,” BJP spokesperson Parimoksh Seth said in a statement here.

He said Malik, who is the president of AAP's J&K unit, is a "habitual trouble maker” and has indulged in misbehaviour with doctors and other officials in the past.

His party has failed to take action against him, the BJP leader said, adding it appears that his party, including its convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, support his activities.

"It is high time to deal with all such elements in accordance with the law so that public confidence is upheld in the administration," he said.