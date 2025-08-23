BJP welcomes govt takeover of 200 schools affiliated to banned JeI in Kashmir

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has welcomed the takeover of over 200 schools affiliated to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the valley and said the Lt Governor–led administration has secured the future of thousands of students by this action.

BJP vice president Priya Sethi said the JeI and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) misused the sacred platform of education to spread radicalisation instead of knowledge.

"By seizing control of these schools, the government has broken this vicious cycle and secured the academic future of thousands of innocent students," Sethi, who is a former education minister, said in a statement here.

She said the Ministry of Home Affairs had rightly declared the JeI as an unlawful association because of its anti-national agenda, and the recent takeover of 215 of its affiliated schools is a strong step to put an end to this "dangerous misuse of education".

"This move is yet another step under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the future of the youth and ensure that education in the Union Territory remains free from radical influence.

"Despite being projected as a socio-religious body, the JeI was actively involved in spreading separatist ideology and creating a mindset of hostility against India. Its affiliate FAT-run schools were being misused to indoctrinate young children, rather than providing them with modern and progressive education," she said.

The BJP leader said institutions linked to JeI and FAT were never about genuine education or empowerment.

"They were hubs of indoctrination, trying to create generations detached from the mainstream of progress. Children who deserved modern education, scientific thinking and growth opportunities were instead being exposed to regressive propaganda. This betrayal of trust by JeI and FAT cannot be forgiven," she said.

Sethi said such organisations never worked for the welfare of society but rather acted as breeding grounds of extremism, misguiding generations of Kashmiri youth and pushing them away from the mainstream.

"By taking direct control of these schools, the government has ensured that no student will ever again be used as a pawn in the separatist agenda," she said, praising the Narendra Modi government for its firm resolve in protecting the nation's future by striking at the root of radical networks.

"Modi has given a clear message that education will not be allowed to become a tool of separatism," she said.

Under his leadership, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a transformation where schools will now serve their real purpose – nurturing talent, unity and nation-building," Sethi said.

The BJP leader assured parents that government supervision will bring transparency, accountability and quality to these schools.

"Our children will now study in an environment of positivity and patriotism, without the shadow of radical ideology," she said, adding that the BJP stands committed to supporting every initiative to secure the future of the youth and to build a peaceful and developed Jammu and Kashmir.