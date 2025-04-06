BJP will achieve 'shat pratishat' status in Thane, claims party leader

Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) In remarks that may raise hackles of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a BJP leader on Sunday claimed the party is rapidly moving towards achieving "shat pratishat" or hundred per cent BJP status in Thane.

Thane is the home turf of Shinde whose party is one of the key constituents in the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Thane City district BJP president Sanjay Waghule said several workers from Shiv Sena, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) joined the BJP on Sunday marking its 45th foundation day.

"The BJP is rapidly moving towards achieving 'shat pratishat BJP' (100% BJP) status in Thane. We have already enrolled more than 84,000 primary members in Thane alone," Waghule claimed and added that the BJP is expanding its regional footprint.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar claimed more than 1.5 crore members have joined BJP across Maharashtra, with more than 1.5 lakh coming from Thane district alone.

MLC Niranjan Davkhare said the symbolic importance of welcoming new members to the BJP on Ram Navami added spiritual and cultural significance to the occasion.

"It is a positive sign that people are showing trust in BJP's vision and leadership, especially on such an auspicious day," he said. PTI COR NSK