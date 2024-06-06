BJP will analyse reason for 'poor' show in Bihar: Samrat Chaudhary

Patna, June 6 (PTI) Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday said the party will analyse the reason for its 'poor' show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA's tally in Bihar decreased by nine seats. The JD(U) lost four seats - Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, and Jahanabad - while the BJP lost in Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Aurangabad, and Sasaram Lok Sabha seats.

The INDIA bloc managed to win nine seats, while independent candidate Pappu Yadav won the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.

"People of Bihar gave us 75 per cent marks (12 seats) in this Lok Sabha polls…we lost 25 per cent seats (five seats). We could have easily won more Lok Sabha seats. We (NDA) were expecting to win 39-40 seats this time. We will certainly examine the reason for the party's poor performance in seats that we lost," Chaudhary, who is also the state Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters here.

"We will discuss what went wrong in each constituency and why we lost. The NDA, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has also started preparations for the 2025 assembly polls," said the Bihar BJP president.

Within the NDA, JD(U) and the BJP won 12 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured five seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) won one seat.

In the INDIA bloc, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won four seats, Congress three seats, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation two seats.