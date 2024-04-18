BJP will be wiped out from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Kannauj (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP will be wiped out from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh this time in Lok Sabha polls.

He said the INDIA bloc candidates will win in the first phase of elections to be held on Friday and appealed to the people to vote in favour of the alliance candidates.

Yadav, who reached the Samajwadi Party (SP) district office, held a closed-door meeting of zonal in-charges and sector in-charges and explained to them the strategy regarding the elections.

He later reached village Bhud Purva, where a young man named Brajesh Pal had committed suicide after burning his degrees.

In the suicide letter found on his person, Pal termed unemployment as the reason for taking the extreme step.

Yadav expressed condolences to his family members.

He attacked the BJP and said the youth are not getting jobs in the BJP regime due to which they are committing suicide.

"A daughter of Firozabad had committed suicide after the competitive exam paper was leaked. The figures that have come recently show that 90 per cent of the youth do not have work in the state," he said, promising employment to the youth, whenever he formed the government in the state.

Yadav did not make any announcement regarding contesting elections.

The SP will win the election from Kannauj with record votes, he said.

Voting in Kannauj will be held in the fourth phase on May 13. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS