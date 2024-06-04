BJP will clean sweep Madhya Pradesh; Modi setting new record as PM after Independence: Yadav

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday claimed the BJP-led NDA has been winning more than 295 seats in the country despite challenges due to the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Counting of votes is underway for the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party but not getting a majority on its own.

Yadav also said the BJP will make a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh by winning all 29 seats, including Chhindwara, which has been Congress' citadel since independence.

As per the national election trends, the BJP is leading in 238 seats and has won two in the 543-member Lok Sabha, while Congress is leading in 97 constituencies and won 1.

Yadav noted this victory of Modi is reminiscent of Jawaharlal Nehru's era, marking the first time since then that a Prime Minister is securing a third consecutive term.

"This marks a significant moment post-independence, where we witness a new record being established. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the NDA secures over 295 seats. These results reflect the outcome of the initial five rounds, with 18-20 more rounds yet to come," Yadav told PTI.

He said for the first time post-independence, the country witnessed a Prime Minister contesting elections and establishing a new precedent by securing a third consecutive term.

"It's important to note that Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure doesn't fall within this category, as he assumed the role of PM immediately after independence," Yadav said.

He said Modi faced elections amid challenges and carried out several reforms ranging from abrogating Article 370 to ending the practice of triple talaq.

Yadav claimed the BJP's footprint has expanded to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and East and West India.

He said the BJP would discuss its strengths and shortcomings after poll results are declared. PTI ADU MAS NSK