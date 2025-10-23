BJP will contest Marathwada graduates constituency poll, says Ashok Chavan; seat held by ally NCP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan on Thursday said his party will contest the graduates constituency from Marathwada.

The seat is currently held by Satish Chavan of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, which is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ruling Mahayuti. Satish Chavan has been MLC from the seat since 2008.

"It has been decided on the state level that BJP will contest this seat. We have started voter registrations for this constituency as per the instructions of the state unit president and the chief minister," Ashok Chavan, a former chief minister of the state, told reporters.

Asked about Congress leader Bhai Jagtap statement about not joining hands with Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS for local body polls, the BJP leader said such posturing was "an election stunt". PTI AW BNM