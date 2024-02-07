BJP will contest Puducherry seat as part of alliance: Pondy CM Rangasamy

Puducherry, Feb7 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said their alliance partner BJP will contest the lone seat in the Union Territory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Crediting the NDA government at the Centre for full cooperation in implementation of welfare schemes by the coalition government in Puducherry, he exhorted his party cadre to work hard for the victory of the AINRC-led alliance in the upcoming polls.

"It is the duty of the AINRC cadres and functionaries to ensure that our alliance partner emerges victorious in the poll," he said, while addressing cadres and delegates of different wings of AINRC at the 14th formation day of the party here.

The seat is currently held by the Congress.

Advertisment

Rangasamy alleged that the previous Congress government had let down the people by not maintaining cordial relations with the Centre.

"Welfare schemes meant for the poor were not implemented which landed the people in distress. No firm steps were taken to take care of the welfare of the people during Congress rule in Puducherry," the chief minister said, adding that the present coalition government headed by him has earned the distinction of providing financial assistance to women members in the families that had not benefited under any of the earlier schemes.

"The unemployment problem has also been tackled effectively while vacant posts in government departments have been filled. Recruitment of police and enhancement of monthly pension for the have-nots are among the achievements of the government." He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing special care for the development of Puducherry.

"We are able to implement several welfare schemes with the cooperation of the Centre . We also persist in our demand for statehood for Puducherry. I have personally persuaded the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and other Central ministers to concede the Puducherry`s demand for statehood. I have also written detailed letters in this regard to the Centre and I am confident that Puducherry will be upgraded into a full- fledged State," he said, amidst thunderous applause by the audience. PTI CORR SDP ROH