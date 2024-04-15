BJP will crack whip against Eshwarappa, says party's state unit

Hassan (Karnataka), Apr 15 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said on Monday that the party would take disciplinary action against rebel leader K S Eshwarappa, who has decided to contest as an independent in Shimoga Lok Sabha segment.

This is the first time the party has reacted on the issue. Vijayendra said that his brother and Shimoga MP B Y Raghavendra, who is seeking re-election, will win the seat by over two lakh votes and people will teach a lesson to Eshwarappa.

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister who had also served as the party's state unit President, has entered the fray blaming Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa for his son K E Kantesh being denied the ticket to contest from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

"We will take disciplinary action against him (Eshwarappa), and voters of the constituency will also take action against him. The more he speaks, double the votes that will come in favour of Raghavendra," Vijayendra said here in response to the 75-year-old's allegation of Yediyurappa favouring his sons and the party's Bangalore North seat candidate Shobha Karandlaje.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Raghavendra is a popular MP and people will reject such "loose talks" by Eshwarappa.

"What is the contribution of Eshwarappa to Shivamogga district having been the Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. How Raghavendra has done development works as an MP, and what are Yediyurappa's contribution as CM to the district and the state is discussed in every household. There is no need to learn for him," he said.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka had earlier this month indicated that BJP will decide on taking disciplinary action against Eshwarappa, once he files his nomination against the party's official candidate.

Eshwarappa is steadfast on his decision to contest spurning efforts by party leaders to pacify him. PTI KSU RS SDP