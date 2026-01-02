BJP will dominate Jan 15 municipal corporation polls, says Upadhye

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) The BJP will dominate the January 15 polls to 29 municipal corporations just like it did the municipal council elections held last month, party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the party's media centre in Vartaknagar, Upadhye said the Mahayuti will win at least 100 seats in the 131-seat Thane Municipal Corporation.

"BJP will emerge as number one party in the municipal corporation polls," he said.

The BJP's Thane unit chief Sandeep Lele said the party would win at least 32 of the 40 seats it is contesting here.

Amid voices of dissent during ticket distribution, Lele said the BJP does not use the word 'rebel' for party workers.

"The BJP has successfully convinced 85 percent of the activists who filed nominations against official candidates to step back," MLA Sanjay Kelkar said.

These leaders said the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), was "thoughtless and directionless" and would break up after the municipal corporation polls. PTI COR BNM