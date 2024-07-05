BJP will ensure good governance in Jharkhand by uprooting corrupt JMM-led govt: Shivraj

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jul 5 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the BJP has resolved to ensure good governance in Jharkhand by uprooting the "corrupt" JMM-led government in the upcoming assembly polls.

Chouhan, the BJP's Jharkhand in-charge, was addressing party workers in Ramgarh district.

"The coalition government will destroy Jharkhand. Farmers are in trouble as they have no electricity, youths are in trouble as there is no employment. The entire state is in trouble due to rampant loot of sand, mines, minerals and resources.

"The BJP has resolved to provide good governance in the state by uprooting the current corrupt government," he said.

Taking a dig at Shibu Soren's family, he said that Champai Soren was removed from the post of chief minister without any fault of his.

"No one outside Soren's family could become the chief minister of the state. The removal of Champai Soren is a glaring example of dynastic politics and hunger for power," he said.

Replying to a query, he said the BJP's alliance with the AJSU Party would continue in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The BJP contested the recently concluded parliamentary elections in alliance with the AJSU Party in Jharkhand.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state are due later this year. PTI COR SAN ACD