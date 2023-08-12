BJP will fight 2024 elections on its own in Odisha: Bhupender Yadav

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) The BJP will fight the 2024 elections in Odisha on its own, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday, dismissing speculations about an alliance with the state's ruling BJD.

Speculations were rife about a possible alliance between the two parties after the BJD backed the BJP on the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and the Delhi services bill that entails the creation of an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in the national capital.

The speculations were further fuelled by a one-on-one meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here last week on the sidelines of official engagements.

The two parties were in an alliance from 2000 to 2009.

Yadav, a senior BJP leader who is also the Union environment minister, was here to attend a function on World Elephant Day.

Asked by reporters about the speculations, he firmly ruled out any possibility of alliance between the BJP and BJD.

He said the BJP will fight the next elections on its own in Odisha, without entering into any electoral alliance.

"We will also form the government (in the state) on our own in 2024," he said.

Assembly elections usually coincide with Lok Sabha polls in the state, and the polling is held together.

Echoing Yadav, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said his party is prepared to face the assembly election even if it is advanced.

He claimed the BJP will surprise everybody by its performance.